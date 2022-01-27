Former Bend City Councilor Chris Piper announces run for mayor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Former Bend City Councilor, Chris Piper, announced Wednesday his candidacy for mayor of Bend.

“Bend must adapt a community-minded and attainable agenda if we are to effectively manage this city’s inevitable growth; increased traffic congestion; public safety; affordable and workforce housing; infrastructure (water, utility, sewer, roads); and the monetary expenditures associated with each,” Piper said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “Bend is approaching an impasse in making decisions that could lead to a more positive direction for our community.”

Piper, a 17-year-resident of Bend, is currently serving on the Bend Economic Advisory Board (BEDAB), Bend MPO, Landmarks Commission, Downtown Bend Business Association, Chair of the City Stewardship Committee, an Alternate to the Central Oregon Cities Organization (COCO), and is liaison to the Old Bend Neighborhood Association, and the Southwest Bend Neighborhood Association.”

He served on the Bend City Council from 2019 to 2020.

Piper said he is focused on affordable housing, livability and transportation.

In his announcement, Piper said he would, “provide routine and relevant community engagement on performance to all Bendites.”