Forest Service to waive fees for National Public Lands Day, Veterans Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25.

Fees will also be waved in honor of our on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands.

Find more information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits

The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers.

Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply.

Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.

We welcome visitors to our 17 National Forests in Washington and Oregon and ask the public to responsibly so we can maintain these opportunities for all to enjoy.

To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map: www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/recreation

To learn more about the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/

Visitor tips for the fall season:

Know before you go.

Check for recent fire activity, public use restrictions, and closures.

Be aware that recently fire-affected areas continue to contain hazards, even after the fire is out.

Research your route, and plan alternate routes in case you have to change your plans.

Understand that cell phone service may not be available in some forest areas, and many Forest Service roads are not maintained for low-clearance vehicles – drivers routed onto unmaintained roads by GPS maps may get stranded.

Make sure someone knows where you are going.

Tell a friend or family member where you plan to go, and when you plan to return – someone who can monitor for emergencies in the area you’ll visit and alert authorities to where you are, if needed.

Make sure you carry the “ten outdoor essentials,” even for short trips.

Hunting seasons vary by state and local unit; if you are outdoors.

Watch out for weather changes.

Weather conditions can change quickly, especially at higher elevations.

Dress in multiple layers of clothing, made from insulating materials (wool or synthetic fibers, not cotton), that can be added or removed as needed.

The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and over 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs.

No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two‐thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.