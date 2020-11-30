Forest Service seeks public’s help in rock art vandalism west of Bend

Forest Service law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public as they investigate vandalism to historic pictographs on a rock west of Bend.

The vandalism to the pictographs was recently discovered and appears to have happened within the last month, said Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean

“The Forest Service doesn’t know the exact age of the rock art and because it is culturally important for local tribes we haven’t sought that information out of respect,” Nelson-Dean said. “There is not much rock art on the Deschutes National Forest or in this area so what we have is significant.”

The public is asked to call the Forest Service tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave a message with any information that could help identify a potential suspect.