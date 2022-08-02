▶️ Road to Broken Top Trailhead opening to vehicles Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest plans to unlock the gate at Todd Lake to open Forest Service Road 370 Wednesday. That road provides driving access to the Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead.

DNF said Forest Road 370 is a very rough road with sections through which low clearance vehicles cannot travel. In other words, passenger cars are not advised to take this road. High-clearance vehicles are recommended.

“Anyone driving on the road should not impede travel to other vehicles. Drivers are reminded to drive only on the roadway to avoid degrading vegetation and the landscape,” DNF said in a press release.

The Forest Service also reminds you that the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System is in effect through October 15. Broken Top, Crater Ditch and Todd Lake Trailheads require a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit for day use and overnight access. Permits can be reserved on Recreation.gov.

Also keep in mind that due to fire activity in Central Oregon, the Forest Service Road 370 opening may be delayed or the road may need to reclose.