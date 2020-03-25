Forest Service pauses prescribed fires in Oregon and Washington

The USDA Forest Service has paused all spring prescribed fires on national forest land in Oregon and Washington, according to a press release sent Tuesday night.

Prescribed fires often take place in the spring on national forest land. Frequent low-intensity fires can be important to forest health.

The Forest Service will pause prescribed fires to protect people who are affected by COVID-19 or have underlying respiratory conditions.

“We care deeply about our communities across the region and didn’t want to risk introducing smoke from prescribed fire into communities that may be affected by COVID-19,” John Giller, director of fire and aviation management for the Pacific Northwest, said.