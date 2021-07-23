Forest Service launches new resource for current fire conditions, restrictions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Members of the public planning their next outdoor adventure on National Forests in the Pacific Northwest now have a tool they can use to check fire information for more than one forest, quickly and easily.

The new resource can be found on the U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Northwest Region website, at https://go.usa.gov/xFTHh.

Website visitors will find current fire information and usage restrictions for all National Forests in Washington and Oregon on one page, in an easy-to-use, at-a-glance format.

The page can also be found linked to the U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Northwest Region website’s homepage, or by clicking “Fire & Aviation,” “Fire Information,” “Current Fire Status,” and “Fire Restrictions Across the Region” at the top of the page.

The chart displays fire risk levels (low, moderate, high, very high and extreme), common public use restrictions (PURs) – such as whether campfires are allowed in or outside of designated fire rings, if there are limits on ATV and chainsaw use, and industrial fire precaution levels (IFPLs) for each forest.

It also includes a link to current forest orders which links with each forest’s “Alerts and Notices” page where current fire and other related closure information are posted.

These forest orders may include large area or forest closures and other restrictions necessary to protect resources and ensure public safety.

The Pacific Northwest is facing a very challenging fire season.

Fuels on the landscape are very dry; vegetation, including leaves and grasses as well as larger shrubs and trees, have been further stressed by extreme heat and drought.

Members of the public are encouraged to plan carefully and “know before you go.”