Forest Service closes all recreation sites; list includes sno-parks, trailheads, day-use spots & more

The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland have temporarily closed all developed recreation sites, to include campgrounds, day-use sites, boat ramps, trailheads, Sno-Parks, fire lookouts, and OHV areas.

In a release, the agencies said the closures are necessary to address social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and Gov. Kate Brown to avoid unnecessary travel, including travel for recreational purposes, and reduce pressure on emergency services in local communities.

The announcement puts an early, temporary end to the Nordic ski season at sno-parks along Cascade Lakes Highway and an abrupt pause to the mountain bike season in the Phil’s Trail complex, among other closures.

Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokeswoman for the Deschutes National Forest said rangers continued to see large gatherings of people at trailheads.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said people heading to the forest for exercise right now has led to a number of search and rescue efforts for folks getting stuck on Forest Service roads, as well as lost hikers, snowshoers and snowmobilers.

“If you get lost or injured and require SAR assistance, you are placing the SAR volunteers in a position where they may have to break social distancing requirements to rescue you,” said Sgt. William Bailey. “You may be potentially taking the SAR volunteers out of the rotation should quarantine protocols become necessary.”

Bailey said outdoor users right now shouldn’t be taking part in high-risk activities that could potentially put you or SAR crews in danger.

“You will also be relying upon an already stressed health care system should you be injured, which will divert fire and hospital resources away from their pandemic response,” he said.

Said Sheriff Shane Nelson: “Please do your part to keep yourself, your family, and our community safe. We are all in this together to do our part to lessen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you choose to go outside to exercise and recreate right now, we want you to be conservative and take the extra steps to do so safely.”

Campsites, fire lookouts, cabins, and picnic sites reservations also are unavailable through Recreation.gov.

Existing reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. Refunds will be issued for cancelled reservations.

“As we work through this unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities, local emergency services, and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The National Forests and National Grassland will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts to the forests.