▶️ Forest Service: 132 human caused fires in Central Oregon so far this year

The Forest Service says there have been more than 130 human caused wildfires so far this year in Central Oregon. The most recent being the Fuzztail Fire reaching up to 12 acres.

With two months left of fire season, Central Oregon Fire Management Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Webb says that number is too high.

“When you compare that to our 10-year average we’re a little under. the 10-year average at the end of July was 164. Even though we’re a little under though, that’s still way too many human caused fires,” Webb said.

Statistics posted in a Forest Service Facebook post said in Central Oregon only 39 fires this year have been lightning caused. Of the 132 human-caused wildfires, 53 sparked in the Deschutes National Forest.

“Resources can be stretched thin. It’s really important that all of us as community members or visitors to Central Oregon are playing our part when it comes to human caused wildfire prevention,” Webb said.

Webb says historically there have been more lightning caused fires than human caused. The 10-year average for lightning caused fires is 203 per year.

For more on resources and wildfire information in our area, you can go to centraloregonfire.org. There you can find information smoke and air quality, public fire use restrictions, and sign up for emergency alerts.