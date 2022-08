by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest road crews will begin work on Forest Service Road 16 leading to Three Creek Lake on the Sisters Ranger District to repair edges and pot holes.

The work will be done on the paved portion between the National Forest boundary and where the road turns to gravel.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes, according to the Forest Service.

Flaggers will be in place to guide vehicles.

The Forest Service has also concluded work on FDR 18.