Forest Service Road 370, which provides access to Broken Top and Crater Ditch trailheads, opened Tuesday.

The Deschutes National Forest said FS 370 is a very rough road with sections through which low clearance vehicles can’t travel. The Forest Service doesn’t maintain the road for passenger cars. High-clearance vehicles are recommended.

