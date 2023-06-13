Forest Service Road 16 closed for 5 weeks for road reconstruction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Forest Service Road 16 is closed between Upper Three Creek Sno Park and Three Creek Lake as road crews begin reconstruction work on the non-paved portion of the road.

The closure started Tuesday and will last through the end of the construction work which is expected to take five weeks, the U.S. Forest Service said. That means no access for vehicles, pedestrians, bikes and horses because of the presence of heavy construction equipment.

“The road surface has degraded to a condition that is difficult for vehicles, in particular those towing trailers, to safely navigate. The reconstruction work will improve forest users’ driving experience while increasing the long-term sustainability of the road,” the Forest Service said in a statement.

Driftwood Campground, Three Creek Lake Campground and Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp will delay their openings to July 21. Central Cascades Wilderness Permits for Park Meadow and Tam McArthur Rim Trailheads will also be delayed until July 21. Campgrounds and wilderness permits may be available earlier if road work is completed ahead of schedule.

The Forest Service says the work includes reshaping the prism of the road to restore a crown in the road surface. Restoring a crown in the road surface will allow water to drain properly off the road, preventing erosion and loss of surfacing.