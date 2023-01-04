Weather Discussion

by Central Oregon Daily News Weather Team

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our day started with some slick and icy conditions as we saw some snow fall over the past 12 hours. Temperatures are beginning in the teens and 20s with a light breeze for now. Some areas to the north and out west in Sisters are seeing freezing fog and low visibility.

Our active weather pattern continues with a warm front moving through Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see our winds kick up gusting around 25 to 30 miles per hour from Wednesday to Thursday. Snow showers arrive in advance of the warm front, followed by more mixed showers as the front moves east. We’ll be left with minimal snow accumulations with the mountains receiving anywhere from 4-6″ through Friday morning. High temperatures for Wednesday remain chilly in the mid to upper 30s.

Behind the warm front we see warmer temperatures for overnight low and daytime highs. We’ll top out in the mid to upper 40s for Thursday with lows in the low to mid 30s. Thursday could see a few lingering showers, but overall we can expect a dry, partly cloudy day with breezy winds.

By Friday we’ll see fewer shower chances and temperatures around normal in the low to mid 40s. Winds continue to be breezy at times as we get breaks in between systems.