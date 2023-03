by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a beautiful bluebird day yesterday, the storm track is back! We expect to see FEET of snow in the mountains in the coming days.

Today we will see a noticeable increase in winds and another 1-4″ of snow in many areas. Hoodoo may even see some rain in the afternoon. So bring your rain shell!

Check out the video for the latest mountain conditions and forecast.

Meteorologist Scott Elnes