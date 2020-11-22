For 3rd day in a row, OHA reports record number of COVID cases

For the third straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported a single-day high of new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 – 1,517 – bringing the state total to 65,170.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 820, according to the OHA.

“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising Coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “But we aren’t powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference. Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (207), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (12), Grant (15), Hood River (6), Jackson (55), Jefferson (8), Josephine (14), Klamath (53), Lake (6), Lane (64), Lincoln (1), Linn (27), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (7), Multnomah (516), Polk (26), Umatilla (47), Union (5), Wasco (11), Washington (128), and Yamhill (35).

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Oregon has reported 4,332 COVID cases in the last three days.

For comparison, the OHA recorded four positive flu cases last week statewide.

Deschutes County has reported 1,911 cases and 14 deaths; 1,292 people have recovered as of Friday.

Crook County has reported 190 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 765 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Friday it had 11 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The hospital has 30 total ICU beds in Bend and Redmond.