▶️ Taste This! ‘Food for February’ fundraiser for Family Kitchen

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

To kick off the month of December, we’re highlighting a fundraising event by Newport Avenue Market and the Oliver Lemon’s stores in Sisters and Terrebonne called “Food for February.”

During December, customers can donate however much they would like to “Food for February”, which goes to Family Kitchen to help their efforts in feeding our community.

Emily Kirk visited with the volunteers at Family Kitchen, a longtime employee at Newport Avenue Market and staff with Family Kitchen to learn about the longstanding partnership between the stores and the nonprofit program.

