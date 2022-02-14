Foo Fighters to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters will play Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 7th.

Founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters have become one of the biggest and most popular rock bands of a generation.

Last year the band released its 11th album, Medicine at Midnight.

Online-only local presale runs Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at https://bendconcerts.com/ event/foo-fighters/.

Password = local

General onsale starts Friday, Feb. 18 online and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

The Ticket Mill will have a number of tickets available for in-person purchase only.

Tickets are $99.50 plus service fees.

The band is currently on a world tour and has a few shows lined up already in the west including Aug. 10th in Big Sky, Mont., Aug. 13th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Aug. 18th and 20th in Los Angeles.