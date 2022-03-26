Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died at 50.

Officials in Bogota, Colombia, say he reportedly suffered chest pains and emergency workers were unable to revive him.

The band is calling his death a “tragic and untimely loss.”

The band had been scheduled to play in Bogota on Friday night.

Hawkins was born in Texas and raised in California and had played drums for the Foo Fighters for 25 of the 28 years of the band’s existence.

Along with lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl, Hawkins was prominent in the band’s videos and in its recent film “Studio 666.”