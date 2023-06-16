▶️ Bend man gets 7 years in prison for DUII crash that killed bicyclist

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend man was handed a seven-year prison sentence Thursday for for hitting and killing a bicyclist with his car two years ago.

Flynn Lovejoy accepted a plea deal for the August 10, 2021, crash that killed Richard Wolf. Prosecutors said Lovejoy was driving intoxicated on the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Lovejoy plead guilty to second degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.

Twenty victim impact statements were made in person or read into the record at Lovejoy’s sentencing, including that of the cyclist’s wife, Michele Decker.

“You are feeling that panic when your husband isn’t coming back from a short bike ride and where could they be, and that feeling of not even knowing how to go find him,” Decker said. “He didn’t really mention where he was going to go, just someplace out by the house.”

Decker says she has not ridden her road bike since her husband was hit and killed by Lovejoy, who admitted to law enforcement at the crash scene to being intoxicated.

“I’m here to give our community a voice. The cyclists in our community a voice to say ‘what’s going on isn’t okay.’ We need to share the road. We need to be safe cyclists as well as safe drivers,” she said.

Lovejoy was sentenced to 84 months in prison, 36 months of post-prison supervision and must undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

His driver’s license is permanently suspended.

Judge Wells Ashby recommended Lovejoy participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving impact panel.