▶️ Fly Creek Fire containment increased to 25%

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Containment on the Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook has been increased to 25%, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It remains at 280 acres and forward progress has been stopped.

Central Oregon Fire Info said a dozer line has been constructed around 80% of the fire perimeter. Control lines held Monday afternoon despite 15 mph winds.

More retardant was dropped by air Monday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that the evacuation level for Three Rivers has been reduced to level 1. The evacuation level for Perry South and Monty Campgrounds remain at level 3.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews stage and operate from both the road and collecting water with aircraft from the lake.

For information on evacuations, visit: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyORSheriff.

RELATED: Central Oregon Daily fire season information

RELATED: Know your wildfire evacuation levels as fire season ramps up

More fires start

Firefighters responded to seven smoke reports Monday, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.

Incidents 512-518 were located north and northeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness area near the intersection of George Millican Rd. and Reservoir Rd. These reports were spotted by aircraft and are primarily on Prineville District BLM lands.

All of the new starts are small, single-tree fires in close proximity to each other. There are a number of resources in the area. Four of the incidents were staffed Monday night with others to be staffed later.

Smoke Jumpers were en route Monday to Incident 519 on the Deschutes National Forest located in the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness.

Firefighters secured 50% containment on the 1-acre Juniper Creek Fire Monday.

Several smoke jumpers and one engine were staying out overnight on Incident 505 located near the Fly Creek Fire to continue mopping up. I

ncident 506, located near Lava Lake, was 0.2 acres. Smoke jumpers were set to continue mopping up and stay overnight on this fire as well.

The tenth-of-an-acre West Cultus Fire and Incident 505 are both 100% contained.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for gusty winds and low relative humidity through Tuesday at 9 p.m.