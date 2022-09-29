Deschutes County hosting flu vaccine clinics for uninsured, others in October

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Health is scheduling three vaccine clinics in October to provide vaccines to people who don’t have health insurance or who live in close quarters with others such as in shelters, long-term care facilities, adult foster homes and college dorms.

The county is also urging everyone who schedule their yearly flu vaccination.

The department said that a forecast from Oregon Health and Sciences University shows that there may be more hospitalizations from the flu than from COVID-19 this fall and winter.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Central Oregon Community College Library parking lot in Bend. This will be a drive through clinic.

Friday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at OSU-Cascades in the Edward J. Ray Hall Atrium in Bend.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Volunteers in Medicine, 2300 NE Neff Road in Bend

Deschutes County says the COVID booster won’t be available at these flu vaccine clinics, but they remind people who are planning to schedule their flu shot at other locations that they can schedule their COVID booster at the same time.

