Florida woman arrested at Redmond motel on meth charges

A Florida woman was arrested at a Redmond motel Monday, accused of multiple methamphetamine charges.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said detectives learned that Aundria Bass, 41, was trafficking commercial quantities of meth from her motel room. A search warrant was executed on her vehicle and motel room.

“Investigators executed that search warrant in the evening hours and located multiple individuals inside along with commercial quantities of methamphetamine, evidence of narcotics sales, a substantial quantity of crack cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl pills,” DCSO said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said Bass indicated she moved to Central Oregon due to the voter-approved Measure 110, which decriminalized personal-use amounts of drugs. DCSO said it was Bass’ belief that illicit drugs were legal in Oregon and she intended to sell narcotics from her motel room.

DCSO also said Bass was manufacturing and ingesting crack cocaine inside her room as narcotics detectives entered.

Deschutes County Circuit Court records indicate Bass is formally charged with attempted delivery of methamphetamine and possession of substantial quantities of meth. Both are felonies.

A second person, 35-year-old John R. Johnson of Redmond, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, DCSO said.