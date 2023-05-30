▶️ VIDEO: Woman accused of reckless driving on Florida beach; car into water

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman was arrested Saturday after witnesses said she drove on a Florida beach and plowed into the water, but not before going 50 mph past beachgoers and almost hitting a child. That’s according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver is being charged with “a DUI (0.153 BAC), reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device,” per the Volusia Sheriff’s twitter page.

The video above shows body camera footage of police talking to the driver and her companion, and helicopter video of the car on the beach.