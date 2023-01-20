▶️ VIDEO: Florida police rescue toddler from stolen, hot car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four Tampa Police Department officers were presented with the Life Saving Award Wednesday after saving toddler who was inside a stolen car last summer. Tampa Police released bodycam video of the rescue.

The following description is from Tampa Police:

On August 5, 2022, the officers responded to an incident where a 2011 Kia Optima was stolen with a 11-month-old baby inside.

After about a half an hour, the officers located the car, which was abandoned at an intersection other side of a six-foot chain-link fence. Two officers climbed the fence to reach the car, where the baby was found overheated and lethargic from the hot temperatures.

The baby was then taken to a patrol car where the officers placed cool compresses on the baby’s head and body to cool her down. She was eventually transported to a hospital and reunited with her mother.

Thanks to the officers, the baby made a full recovery.