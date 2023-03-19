Florida may ban discussions on menstrual cycles in elementary grades

by The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation moving in the Florida House would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stan McClain would restrict public school instruction on human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and related topics to grades 6 through 12.

McClain confirmed at a recent committee meeting that menstrual cycles would also be restricted to those grades.

The GOP-backed legislation would also allow parents to object to books and other materials their children are exposed to, require schools to teach that sexual identity is determined biologically at birth and set up more state scrutiny of educational materials.