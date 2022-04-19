Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their face covering requirements.

The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses to the ruling.

The major airlines like Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Airlines switched to a mask optional policy, eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement.

The Portland International Airport also confirmed they will no longer require masks.