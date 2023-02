by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Embrace a warm flannel for a cause this weekend. You can check out Flannel Fest at Midtown Yacht Club in Bend Saturday from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The event features raffles, drinks, food and — at the end — a most flannel-wearing contest.

All proceeds go to Bethlehem Inn to serve families in need. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring donations such as warm clothes, gloves, food items like canned goods and more.

