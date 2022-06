by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A commercial fishing boat caught fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon Saturday.

The one person on board the boat was rescued by a Good Samaritan. The U.S. Coast Guard, which helped put out the fire, said the person’s condition was not immediately known.

The initial distress call went out at 6:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Coast Guard stayed on scene to enforce a 1,000 yard safety zone around the 42-foot boat.