by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Cub Scouts hosted a community fishing derby at the Fireman’s Pond in Redmond on Saturday.

The event was open to all youth, scouts or not, as way to showcase what scouting is all about.

Participants learned all the important skills, like baiting a hook, to have a successful day fishing.

When asked why dropping a line in the water is so much fun we got a variety of answers.

“It’s like a challenge, ‘cause me and my family really like challenges,” said Thomas Stephens of Pack 27.

“I enjoy just sitting watching the lake, just watching all the water creatures and really the fish meal afterwards,” said Alex Lunny of Troop 101

That’s right, fish dinner.

Kids could take home their catch, up to the daily limit of course.