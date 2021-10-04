First Story offers affordable home ownership program in Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The non-profit, First Story, is once again providing a hand-up to homeownership to Sisters residents through a unique partnership with Hayden Homes and NeighborImpact.

The homes will be constructed by Hayden Homes in their McKenzie Meadows community and sold through First Story’s 30-year non-interest loan program.

To become eligible to apply for a home, applicants must first complete the Homebuyer Education Class and a home buying counseling session through NeighborImpact. Virtual classes are available monthly starting in October.

Completion of the Homebuyer Education Class is not a guarantee of an interview or selection for housing.

“We are proud to support NeighborImpact, with a $5,000 donation, to help ensure their services continue to be accessible to those in the community,” said Deborah Flagan, Vice President of Community Engagement at Hayden Homes. “We recognize there are barriers that can prevent families from achieving homeownership and believe this Homebuyer Education class provides a welcoming environment for all families to learn about the home buying journey, including valuable tools to cultivate and maintain financial wellness.”

First Story, Hayden Homes, Neighborlmpact and the City of Sisters began this special project in 2019 to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in Sisters.

Six families, graduates of NeighborImpact’s HomeSource Program, have been welcomed home with special key ceremonies.

In 2022, homes will be available with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

Homes will be sold move-in ready with appliances, washer and dryer, window blinds and a landscaped yard and prices will be based on HUD standards for affordability at 80% of area median income and sold through First Story’s zero-interest, 30-year no down-payment home loan program.

“The zero down payment requirement as well as the fact that credit scores are not required as a determining factor, encourages many to apply that would normally be restricted due to these mortgage thresholds,” said Claire Duncan, Executive Director of First Story. “First Story is a testament to the giving spirit of our community and the positive results that come when we work together on creative solutions.

For more information, visit firststory.org/own-a-home.