First responder job fair draws a crowd

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police cars, fire trucks, and a medical helicopter descended on Riverbend Park in Bend Saturday.

Not for an emergency call, but for a job fair.

Ten agencies were on hand to explain their role in the community and answer questions from prospective job candidates.

The event drew plenty of families whose kids might dream of driving a firetruck, but there were also those looking for jobs in the field.

“They just told me right now there are other opportunities to get my foot in the door, to get my firefighter one and two, said Christian Vonis of Bend.

He’s got an EMT certification and hopes to get on with one of the fire departments in the area.

Rhiannon Shane of Bend just graduated with an associates degree in criminal justice.

She came to the event to, “Give me a lot more ideas on how I want start my career in law enforcement and take a look at each department in-depth.”