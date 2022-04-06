First live Ted Ed event comes to Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend will see Central Oregon’s first live Ted Ed event at Open Space Events Studios on April 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by i4Education, the innovation arm of the High Desert Education Service District.

The main topics will be ways educators have engaged children and support families inside and out of the classroom.

The talks will be both live and recorded, and will feature nine innovative educators.

Tickets are $25.

Information about the speakers, their talks and ticket purchasing can be found here.