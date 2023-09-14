First Interstate Bank workers take afternoon off to volunteer in community

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local First Interstate Bank employees dedicated their Wednesday afternoon to public service.

Members of the bank’s staff volunteered at various nonprofits like In Our Backyard and Healing Reins. The bank says this is a big part of partnering with the community.

“It’s really important to give back to the communities that we live in and we work in and to make where you live and work a better place for everyone,” said First Interstate Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager Dawn Cofer.

All branches closed at noon so employees could volunteer.

This is the bank’s sixth annual volunteer day.

RELATED: Council on Aging program helps provide supplies to seniors with pets