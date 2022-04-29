First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(AP) — The federal government says a Colorado state prison inmate is the first person to have tested positive for bird flu in the latest outbreak in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the inmate had been on a prerelease employment assignment removing chickens from an infected farm.

The CDC says he tested positive for the same strain of the virus that has spread in commercial and backyard flocks this spring in 29 states.

The agency says the man reported fatigue for a few days but has since recovered.

The CDC still considers the threat to the general public to be low because spread of the bird flu to people requires closes contact with an infected bird.