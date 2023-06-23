Oregon Fire Marshal urges Oregonians to keep firework use “legal and safe”

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The fireworks retail season is underway in Oregon, and many are already stocking up in preparation for the Fourth of July.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) released a message Friday morning asking firework users to be informed about which fireworks are legal, and how to use them safely.

“We ask Oregonians to be responsible if they plan to use fireworks as part of their celebrations,” OSFM Assistant Chief Deputy Mark Johnston said. “Every year, we see fires and injuries because of improper use of fireworks or illegal fireworks. Our message is simple: keep it legal and keep it safe.”

OSFM says to check your local regulations regarding firework use around the holiday.

No firework use is allowed within the City of Bend.

