Firewood cutting to open on Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Personal and commercial use firewood collection season will resume on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland on Sunday, May 1.

All areas will remain open through November 30, 2022.

This is only for the national forest lands and does not include permits for firewood cutting on BLM administered lands, according to the Forest Service.

Personal firewood permits will be available at local vendors and open Forest Service offices.

Here is a list of the local vendors:

Commercial permits will only be available at Forest Service offices.

For closed Forest Service offices, commercial permits can be made available by calling your local office and arranging a time to obtain a permit.

Permit holders must have a permit and a copy of the Firewood Synopsis while collecting firewood and will be required to tag their loads.

Permit holders need to pay particular attention to the “Rules and Regulations” as well as the specific cutting designations listed on each cutting area map in the synopsis.

It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read the Firewood Synopsis and understand the tree species available for firewood cutting and gathering in the designated areas.

It is prohibited to possess or remove trees that have been illegally cut.

This year personal firewood permits are free for up to 8 cords of wood.

This firewood cannot be sold and must only be used for personal use.

People interested in selling firewood must obtain a commercial permit.

Permit holders must be aware of and follow all fire restrictions, which can be found on either of the two forest’s websites at Deschutes National Forest or Ochoco National Forest.

To contact a local Forest Service Office, please use the following phone numbers:

Deschutes National Forest

Bend-Fort Rock RD: 541-383-5300

Sisters Ranger District: 541-549-7700 (Open M-F from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Crescent Ranger District: 541-433-3200 (Open M-TH from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Redmond Air Center: 541-504-7200

Ochoco National Forest