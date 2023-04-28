Firewood cutting season opens Monday on Deschutes, Ochoco National Forests

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You can start collecting firewood for personal or commercial use starting Monday on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. The areas will remain open through Nov. 30.

The limit for personal firewood up to eight cords of wood per year. It cannot be sold and must be used for personal use only. A permit is required. They are available at local vendors and Forest Service offices.

People interested in selling firewood must obtain a commercial permit at a Forest Service office.

Here are more details from the Forest Service:

Permit holders must have a permit and a copy of the Firewood Synopsis while collecting firewood and will be required to tag their loads. Permit holders need to pay particular attention to the “Rules and Regulations” as well as the specific cutting designations listed on each cutting area map in the synopsis. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read the Firewood Synopsis and understand the tree species available for firewood cutting and gathering in the designated areas. It is prohibited to possess or remove trees that have been illegally cut.

Permits will be available at vendors (see attached list) and Forest Service offices beginning May 1. All Forest Service offices in Central Oregon are open from 8:00-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of the Crescent Ranger District that is closed to the public on Fridays.

Permit holders must be aware of and follow all fire restrictions, which can be found on either of the two Forest’s websites (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home ) or (www.fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/home). The Firewood Synopsis and list of vendors are also located on the two websites.