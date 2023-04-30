Firefighters put out fire at Juniper Preserve clubhouse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters battle a fire at Juniper Preserve Friday evening.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded to a fire a possible structure fire around 5:30 p.m.

Juniper Preserve staff quickly evacuated the building of guests.

As fire crews arrived there was visible smoke coming from the roof of the building and made a quick attack on the fire, but had to quickly evacuate the building due to the collapse of a chimney onto the roof.

The buildings fire sprinkler system was able to help keep the fire in check and crews were able to access the void areas in the roof.

We learned no one was hurt during the fire.

Officials think it possibly started when fireplace fire burned into the walls and then up into the roof.

Redmond Fire says the vaulted ceilings made it more challenging to figure out exactly the best attack.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by Bend Fire & Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Sunriver Fire & Rescue.