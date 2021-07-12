Firefighters make progress against big fires in U.S. West

A firefighter sprays water while trying to stop the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, from spreading to neighboring homes in Doyle, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, July 12th 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning across the torrid U.S. West, but fire agencies report progress Monday in corralling the flames, and forecasters predict a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures.

The fires have forced evacuations in numerous areas.

Some homes have burned but total losses are still being tallied.

The fires erupted amid a second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks and as the West is suffering from intense drought.

Forecasters say the heat wave appears to have peaked in many areas and excessive-heat warnings are largely expected to expire Monday night or Tuesday.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily

Loading...