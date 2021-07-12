Firefighters make progress against big fires in U.S. West

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning across the torrid U.S. West, but fire agencies report progress Monday in corralling the flames, and forecasters predict a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures.

The fires have forced evacuations in numerous areas.

Some homes have burned but total losses are still being tallied.

The fires erupted amid a second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks and as the West is suffering from intense drought.

Forecasters say the heat wave appears to have peaked in many areas and excessive-heat warnings are largely expected to expire Monday night or Tuesday.