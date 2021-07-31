Firefighters battling 2 fires north of Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deep Creek Fire, 21 miles north of Madras, sits at just over 1,200 acres and is at 20% containment.

The Johnson Ridge Fire nine miles northwest of Shaniko has burned 772 acres with 20% containment.

Crews report this fire stayed within the footprint overnight.

The two fires were sparked by lightning after strong thunderstorms swept through Central Oregon on Thursday.

Hand crews, engines, and dozers are working the fire lines.

Air resources are available, weather permitting.

As of Saturday morning there were 135 personnel working the two blazes.

The fires are now under a Type 3 Incident Management Team with a fire camp set up at Madras Elementary School.