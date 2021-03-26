Fireball reports coming in across PNW as blaze lights up night sky

 Published on 3/25/2021, 9:44 pm

People were commenting all over Oregon after a fireball lit up the night sky.

Reports came in across the Pacific Northwest Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service in Portland said its working to confirm unofficial reports that the Falcon 9 is reentering after 22 days in orbit, in a tweet.

A map in the tweet showed the route passing northwest of Portland across NW Oregon and southwest Washington, then heading northeast towards Spokane.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We will update this story as we learn more.

