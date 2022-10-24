Oregon Dept. of Forestry says fire season in Central Oregon over

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire season is over in Central Oregon. That’s the call by the Oregon Department of Forestry when it comes to lands that it protects.

This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit.

OSF said during the 120 days of fire season, the majority of fires reported on its lands were started by people. Forty-five fires were started due to human activity, burning 57 acres, while 38 fires were started by lightning, burning 118 acres.

“Recent rain, combined with cooler fall weather has improved fuel conditions and moderated fire behavior. Changing fall conditions such as dry periods and variable winds can still create circumstances where fire danger is increased, and the public is reminded to use caution in activities such as debris burning and mowing of dried grass,” ODF said in a statement.

Here are more details from ODF:

Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations or fuels treatment projects will not be permitted until additional precipitation is received. All slash burning from forest operations requires a permit from your local ODF office.

Burning yard debris and the use of burn barrels may be allowed in some areas, however these fires should be kept small, and any surrounding fuel should be cleared away to reduce potential spread. A fire tool, such as a shovel, and water or a fire extinguisher should be available to help control the fire if needed. Fires should not be left unattended, should be DEAD OUT! and cool to the touch when you leave. Check with your local fire district or ODF office for burning regulations in your area, to see if debris burning is allowed or not, including restrictions on campfires and recreational fires. Failure to follow burn permit instructions or burning on days when burning is not allowed may result in a citation or liability for fire suppression work.

· John Day Unit (Fossil Sub-Unit)—Burning yard debris and burn barrels is allowed. No permit is required from ODF, check with your local fire department to determine if they require a permit.

· Prineville Unit (Sisters Sub-Unit)—A burn permit from ODF or your local fire department is required for burning yard debris or using a burn barrel.

· The Dalles Unit—A burn permit from ODF or your local fire department is required for burning yard debris or using a burn barrel.

When burning it is important to monitor the weather and be prepared for shifting and erratic winds which may spread fire outside the burn area. Wildfires cause damage to Oregon’s natural resources, including affecting water, soil and air quality, and local communities.

The largest fire in the district was the 278-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook which burned 105 acres of ODF protection land. 97% of the fires burning on ODF protection were held at less than 10 acres this fire season.