Fire, propane tank explosions destroy Eugene homeless camp

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless camp caught fire underneath a bridge in Eugene early Wednesday, leading multiple propane tanks to explode and destroy the tents and possessions of people living there.

The Register-Guard reports Noelle Wade, who had been staying there for three weeks said she woke up in the middle of the night to flames engulfing her tent before other camp residents pulled her out.

Residents say more than a half dozen people had been living there.

The Eugene Police Department says the blaze “most likely” started with a warming fire that was too close to structures and a propane tank.