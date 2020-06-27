Fire on Hwy 97 delays traffic, burns several old growth juniper trees

A wildfire along Highway 97 north of Bend stopped up traffic for several hours on Friday afternoon.

Bend Fire responded to 64450 N. Hwy 97, a property owned by the City of Bend, just after 1:30 p.m. following reports of multiple juniper trees and brush on fire.

Crews were able to stop the progress of the fire after it spread to about one acre, but clean up was extensive because multiple old growth junipers had burned.

Investigators said the fire was caused by humans, but it wasn’t clear exactly how the fire started.