Fire officials end public use restrictions due to increased precipitation

Effective immediately, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM have ended public fire use restrictions due to increased moisture, cooler temperatures and decreased daylight hours.

Campfires are now allowed across the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and on Prineville District BLM lands not currently under a seasonal campfire restriction.

Seasonal campfire restrictions on portions of the Deschutes, White and Crooked Rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook remain in effect through October 15.

The Crooked River seasonal restriction applies to within half a mile of the river’s edge from Highway 97 Bridge to Lake Billy Chinook.

Public fire use restrictions have been removed from designated Wilderness Areas on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Prineville District BLM. Elevation-based campfire bans remain in effect.

Remember to have plenty of water and a shovel on-hand when maintaining a campfire. Make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave it unattended.

Propane firepits may also be used again on BLM-managed lands not currently under a seasonal campfire restriction and all National Forest lands.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, fire officials will decrease the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to a 1, which requires a one-hour fire watch following equipment shutdown.

Fire officials would like to remind people that using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, explosives, and fireworks is always prohibited on all federal lands.

For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.