Fire official said 2 Redmond blazes are burning separately with decreased size

by Emily Kirk

An update from Redmond Fire & Rescue on Tuesday night said the fire that burned near the airport is now considered two fires.

Earlier, the fires were thought to have burned together, but Chief Ken Kehmna confirmed the fires were separate.

The first fire was reported around noon on Tuesday near 9th and Antler Avenue, which is an area that has several houseless camps nearby.

That fire is estimated at 20 acres in size with surrounding areas on a Level 1 evacuation notice “BE READY”.

You can find more information on Evacuation Levels within Deschutes County here a the County’s website.

There was a second fire that started nearby in Redmond on Tuesday; it’s currently estimated at at 70 acres.

Fire managers were evacuated from the Air Center and parts of the Redmond Airport were closed due to the fire.

Highway 126 is now back open as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, travelers are urged to use an alternate route Tuesday overnight, or use extreme caution when driving through the area as fire crews are actively working the fire lines along the highway.