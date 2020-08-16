Bend fire forces immediate evacuation for houses north of Cooley Rd., east of HWY 97

A fire north of Bend Saturday afternoon prompted a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation notice for all residences north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you live in the area near NE Hunters Circle, LEAVE NOW,” the Bend Police Department tweeted at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Level 1 evacuation notices, which mean “BE READY,” were issued for the areas of Scottsdale Road and JD Ranch Estates, according to DCSO.

Highway 97 is closed between between Tumalo Road and Bend.

Juniper, Hilltop and Four Seasons mobile parks have been evacuated, according to DCSO.

At 7:30 Central Oregon Fire Information tweeted: “Forward progress of Juniper Ridge fire north of Bend stopped. Still very hot on interior.”

Forward progress of Juniper Ridge fire north of Bend stopped. Still very hot on interior. Photo of incident earlier today from John Wood on Bravo-73. pic.twitter.com/oy0mpLycY1 — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 16, 2020



DCSO is notifying people door-to-door that they should evacuate.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for those evacuated at the St. Francis Assissi Church on NE 27th street…it initially had set up at Lava Ridge, but the conditions warranted a move.

If you have time to prepare to evacuate, the Red Cross recommends you move combustible furniture to the center of your home, place valuables that won’t be damaged by water in a pool and open fireplace dampers and close fireplace screens.

Bend Fire & Rescue reported the fire started around 3:50 and moved into the Juniper Ridge area, threatening outbuildings and Bend Autowreckers.

The fire quickly grew prompting mutual aid resources from neighboring fire departments, several strike teams, and air resources, Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

Two outbuildings were destroyed and the auto salvage yard has heavy fire damage, Connolly said.

As the fire burned in the salvage yard east of Highway 97, our photographer on the scene could hear the loud popping of airbags deploying amid the whirls of choppers and SEATs dropping water and retardant from above.



This is a developing story. Featured image courtesy Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.