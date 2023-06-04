Firefighters respond to an RV fire at Thousand Trails RV Resort near La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District responded to a report of an RV Fire at Thousand Trails RV Resort Saturday evening.

When crews arrived the RV was fully engulfed which had spread to grass and halfway up nearby trees. The first arriving La Pine unit with one member on board was able to slow the progress of the wildland fire while awaiting other units to finish extinguishment of the RV.

These actions helped save many other RV’s and campers in its path. A USFS crew responded and put out 5 small spot fires ahead of the main fire.

Occupants of the motorhome were able to evacuate with their two dogs safely before it was consumed with flames. They reported the fire after noticing the power went out and smelling smoke.

The RV was a complete loss. Red Cross was contacted, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.