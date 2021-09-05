Fire in Northern Klamath County triggers evacuations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Klamath County, south of Highway 31.

The Forest Meadows Fire is burning near the Split Rail and Sun Forest subdivisions in Northern Klamath County.

Early reports from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch have the fire estimated at 50 to 75 acres and that the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuations.

ODOT is reporting smoke and possible delays along Highway 31 between milepost 6 and 8.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.