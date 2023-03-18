Fire in Crooked River Ranch destroys outbuilding

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An early morning fire destroyed a building that housed a tractor and flatbed trailer.

Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue responded the fire on NW Rainbow Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived they found the building fully involved in fire according to Assistant Chief Sean Heartly.

Firefighters took a defensive approach to stop the fire from spreading to other structures and the surrounding vegetation.

They were able to knock down the flames within 30 minutes.

The rural area has no fire hydrants so crews used tenders to truck in water.

Redmond Fire and Rescue, Cloverdale Fire District, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the incident.

The building and its contents were a total loss. Items included a tractor and flatbed trailer. Two small propane tanks exploded in the blaze and a small shed received minor heat damage.

There were no injuries reported, the cause is under investigation.