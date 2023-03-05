Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

by The Associated Press

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire has raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh, leaving thousands homeless.

No casualties have been reported immediately at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district.

The UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers are responding to the fire on Sunday with the agency and its partners providing support.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown.

Conditions in Myanmar have worsened since a military takeover in 2021, and attempts to send the refugees back have failed.